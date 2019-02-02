Share:

ISLAMABAD - West Indian women cricket team assistant coach and former West Indian great batsman Gus Logie has urged the international cricket community to send their teams to Pakistan, which is a safe and peaceful country.

Talking to The Nation from Karachi, where he is with the West Indian women team to play series with Pakistan women, Logie said: “Pakistan is a safe, peaceful and sports-loving country. I am hopeful that international teams, including West Indies men’s side, will visit Pakistan soon to enjoy warm hospitality of Pakistani people.”

The West Indian legend said that it is always been a great pleasure to come and play in Pakistan. “I had some fond memories of Karachi, when I came as player with West Indies team. Waqar Younus really jolted all of us and showed what fast bowling and express pace is all about. He forced us to remain bended with his toe-crushing Yorkers. Pakistani crowd is always very supportive, no matter men or women teams are playing in this part of the world. Although there are not massive crowds this time around, yet young ladies and families have come in quite numbers.”

Replying to a query regarding sharing his experience this time around and message for international teams, Logie said: “We always had great support from Pakistani people. The great rivalry and mutual respect was always there. We always receive warm welcome and I want to wish Prime Minister Imran Khan all the best. It is indeed a great honour for all the cricketers of the world that a true champion has been elected as Prime Minister of Pakistan.”

He said: “I always admired Imran Khan as a true sportsman. The greatest moment of my life was seeing Imran Khan lift the 1992 World Cup trophy in Australia. He brought some very talented players like Wasim Akram, Inzamam, Moin Khan, Miandad and other seniors. Like others, we were also expecting Pakistan to be hot-favourite for 1992 World Cup and Imran did it for the highly passionate fans of Pakistan.”

He said he would love to meet with Imran Khan and celebrate his biggest achievement so far. “I know he is very busy man and he has to look after many areas, but I hope in near future, we may be able to meet Imran and we can relive our long memories.

“As a cricketer, I really feel proud that one of our fellow cricketer, Imran Khan, has achieved so much in the cricketing fields and now he is chosen by the people of Pakistan to lead them and take them to new heights. We pray for Imran Khan to deliver for the masses of this country, just like he did in cricket,” Logie concluded.