NEW YORK:-Two years ago he made the whole world dance with “Despacito,” but Luis Fonsi says he is still a romantic singer and is ready to show “all his cards” Friday with his new album, “Vida.” “Many people thought I moved away from that romantic side and I always said ‘I haven’t, I’m not going anywhere.’ I am still a romantic singer, I still talk that romantic language. But at the same time I like to do both things. I don’t like to be limited,” Fonsi said in a recent interview with The Associated Press, in Spanish.