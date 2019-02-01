Share:

KASUR: An unidentified man was crushed to death by a speeding train here in Wan Adhan area in the remit of Changa Manga Police on Friday. According to police, an unidentified man was crossing railway track at Wan Adhan Phatak. The man, appeared to be 31-year-old, could not sensed the fast-approaching train and was subsequently crushed to pieces. The police have shifted the dead bodies to THQ Hospital Chunian for medico-legal formalities and identification. The police have launched further investigation.