Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini completed his move to the Chinese Super League (CSL) club Shandong Luneng, the CSL side announced here on early Saturday.

The CSL top-flight club said the Belgium international already arrived in China, and released a photo of the player holding a Luneng jersey.

Marouane Fellaini played for several Belgian clubs before moving to Everton in 2008. After five years at Everton, he arrived at Old Trafford in 2013, and made 177 appearances throughout with 22 goals to help the Reds to win four trophies - the Emirates FA Cup, FA Community Shield, League Cup and UEFA Europa League.

The Belgian international has been capped over 80 time since 2007 and played in the 2008 Olympics, the 2014 FIFA World Cup, UEFA Euro 2016, and the 2018 FIFA World Cup, helping Belgium to the third place in Russia.

The details of Fellaini's contract were not revealed. Luneng ranked third in 2018 CSL season.