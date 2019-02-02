Share:

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday has declared 48 vehicles of Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF), a charitable organization of Muttahida Quami Movemonet (MQM), as suspicious.

As per the latest development in money laundering probe against the foundation, FIA has sought verified documents of the vehicles and also informed Sindh Excise and Taxation Department in this regard.

Earlier, FIA had seized at least 29 properties worth Rs3.5 billion of the KKF in different areas of Karachi.

The federal institution informed that the money gained from these properties was either transferred to London banks through facilitators or was given to the families of deceased and imprisoned workers of the party.

Sohail Mansoor, Babar Ghauri and Ahmad Ali were among the facilitators who transferred the money to London, FIA told.