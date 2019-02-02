Share:

Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law and Anti-Corruption, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday has alleged federal government of not providing gas to Sindh.

While talking to media, Murtaza Wahab said that Rs90 billion of National Finance Commission Award (NFC) has not been paid so far.

Earlier, Murtaza Wahab said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was not given power for conspiracies. Murtaza Wahab said that Murad Ali Shah won’t resign from the post of Sindh CM as he was not a member of PTI.

There is no forward bloc in Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), he added.