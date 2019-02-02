Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has again approached the Pak-PWD for early completion of remaining work of the Headquarter pertaining to life safety and fire prevention measures, it has been learnt.

The Emergency and Disaster Management Unit of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad had in March 2018 visited the newly-constructed NAB Headquarters in sector G-5/1 for inspection in the context of life safety and fire prevention measures and submitted a post-inspection report requesting installation of necessary equipment and taking other measures which are necessary for life safety.

The letter written to the Pak PWD which had executed the work said that the subject matter is of serious nature and completion of the work in the light of the said MCI report is still awaited. “In this context, relevant officers of Pak-PWD have already been verbally asked several times as well as requested through the letters. It is once again requested to direct all the concerned to complete the assigned task without any further delay,” the letter written by Deputy Director NAB to DG Pak PWD said. It is to mention here that an MCI team had in March 2018 found unsatisfactory life safety and fire prevention measures at the building and requested the NAB high ups to upgrade the system.

In the meanwhile, the Capital Development Authority has introduced new SOPs for swift issuance of No Demand Certificates (NDC) for transfer of residential properties in the residential sectors of Islamabad. According to these SOPs all relevant formations have been given specific time frame so that general public could be facilitated by timely transfer of residential properties. These SOPs will commence from next week 6th of February and initially will be applicable for residential houses in developed sectors only.

According to the details, all applications in connection with transfer of residential property shall be received at One Window Operation Directorate which would be forwarded to relevant formations accordingly. As per new SOPs, the case received at One Window Directorate would be forwarded to Building Control Section (BCS) within one working day. The BCS will conduct survey measurement of the property and submit its NOC / report back to One Window Directorate within five working days. This report shall contain the actual covered area, plot size and other pre-requisites. Such NOCs / reports issued by the BCS Directorate will be then forwarded to Revenue Directorate through One Window Operation (OWO) for assessment of property tax / water charges. Revenue Directorate will convey taxes calculated / NOC back to OWO Directorate within three working days. After clearance from BCS and Revenue Directorate, a complete case shall be forwarded to Estate Management Directorates (Residential), which will process and issue NDC within five working days. In case of any litigation or legal issue, the file shall be referred to Law Wing by Estate Management Directorate for opinion. The Law Wing shall return the file within five working days. After admitting the transfer case at OWO Directorate, the file shall be again forwarded to Estate Management Directorate for issuance of Transfer Letter.

In cases where the applicant deposit urgent transfer fee at the time of admitting, transfer letter will be issued within 3 working days, according to the SOP. Furthermore, voice messaging system would also be developed for intimating the general public about the status of their applications. The CDA management has directed BCS Directorate Revenue, OWO, Estate Management and Law Wing to ensure compliance of new SOPs in true letter and spirit.