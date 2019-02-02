Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered Rs 298 billion from corrupt elements and deposited in the national kitty in last 13 month tenure of incumbent Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal.

According to a NAB press release, the chairman immediately after assuming the charge of the bureau, he started pursuing zero tolerance policy to combat the menace of corruption.

Chairman has introduced various new reforms in the bureau. Now the eradication of corruption has become voice of the whole nation. NAB has been transformed into a pro active force against corrupt elements.

In his last day’s address to bureaucracy, the chairman had termed bureaucracy as the backbone of any country’s system as it has important role in country’s progress and prosperity. Chairman had not only addressed federal secretaries in cabinet division but also answered their queries with arguments.

Chairman has vast experience of working in country’s vital institutions including higher judiciary. He is well versed of the issues being confronted by bureaucrats.

Out rightly rejecting propaganda that the bureaucracy has stopped working due to fear of NAB, chairman NAB has proved with the help of statistics that the ratio of cases against bureaucracy were very few as comparing to the others. Chairman has made abundantly clear that everyone is equal before the law. A suspect is innocent unless proven guilty. Government makes policies while bureaucracy is responsible to implement those policies sans enduring any duress as last victory rests with the righteous.

NAB has improved its investigations mechanism and taking action against fake complaints.

Complaint Cells have been established at regional offices of NAB, while a separate Cell, headed by director NAB, has also been established for listening the complaints of business community.