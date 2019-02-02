Share:

KARACHI - Aafia Movement Pakistan leader Dr Fowzia Siddiqui has said that the Pakistani nation wants a political, social and administrative system in which the respect, security and honour of citizens is preferred to all other things.

Talking to a delegation of Supporters of Aafia Movement Peshawar chapter that called on her and Aafia’s mother Ismat Siddiqui at their Karachi residence on Friday, she said not only the Aafia family but whole nation is waiting for the fulfillment of Prime Minister’s promise regarding release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

Ismat Siddiqui, on the occasion, told the delegation led by Khan Siddique and Zaheerullah Marwat that Aafia was deeply interested in study of Holy Quran. She is alive in the American jail in ailing condition only because she gets courage and inspiration from the Holy Quran.

Khan Siddique of Supporters of Aafia Movement said that Aafia Siddiqui is our sister and whole nation waits for her honorable release. He said the nation still pins hope on Imran Khan that unlike the past rulers he would fulfill his promise regarding bringing home Aafia.

The Supporters of Aafia delegation sought details from Dr Fowzia Siddiqui regarding the strategy on the issue of Aafia Siddiqui and assured her that when needed they are ready to launch a massive movement from the KpK province.