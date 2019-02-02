Share:

Former premier Nawaz Sharif was shifted to the Services Hospital in Lahore at 4pm on Saturday.

Reportedly, a VVIP room has been prepared in the hospital where three-member medical board will examine his health condition. Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that Sharif will be sent back to jail once his health becomes better.

“He is being provided best facilities in every way. Nawaz is also been given his favourite dishes in jail,” said the minister. Yesterday, the medical board examined Sharif in the jail and recommended shifting him to the hospital due to his deteriorating health condition.

Earlier on January 28, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourned hearing of a bail petition filed by Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference case on the basis of medical grounds till February 6.

The petition has sought bail and suspension of Sharif’s sentence with a reasoning that he has been suffering from heart and kidney problems along with hypertension.

On the other hand hospital’s medical superintendent Dr Qambar Zia has viewed that hospital has all the basic facilities but doesn’t have the facilities to treat cardiac conditions. It can provide initial treatment and can treat all other illnesses.