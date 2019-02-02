Share:

LAHORE - A 50-year-old man was found dead on a footpath in the limits of Tibbi City police on Friday. The body, not identified so far, was shifted to the morgue for autopsy. A police official said apparently, the deceased was a drug addict. Some passersby spotted the body on the footpath and alerted the police by phone. The police removed the body and were investigating the death.

Youth dies mysteriously

A 22-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances at his house in Kot Lakhpat on early Friday. The deceased was identified by police as Nadeem Aslam. Muhammad Aslam told the police that his son went to the washroom where he fell unconscious. He was immediately shifted to a hospital where he died.

The police shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy and were investigating the death.