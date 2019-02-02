Share:

Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar has said that Pakistan is moving ahead under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement, he said PTI came into power with an agenda of public service and no one will be allowed to hamper the journey of development and prosperity.

He regretted the wastage of national resources in the useless projects by the previous government in the province.

Usman Buzdar said the present government has taken a number of practical steps for welfare of the common man in a short span of time