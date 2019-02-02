Share:

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation increased by 7.19 percent on a year-on-year basis in January 2019 as compared to the same period last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday.

On a month-on-month basis, the CPI increased by 1 percent in January 2019 against December 2018. The average inflation rate during July-January (2018-19) stood at 6.21 percent over the same period last year.

The PBS collects retail and wholesale prices and computes the CPI), Wholesale Price Index (WPI) on monthly basis and Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) on weekly basis. In January, 2019 the CPI increased by 1%, WPI decreased by 0.21% while SPI increased by 0.41% respectively.