LAHORE - The three-day international Punjabi conference for peace kicked off on Friday with more than 25 literary personalities from India, Canada, Holland and the US participating in the event.

The World Punjab Congress is organising the conference that raised the demand for 40 percent cut in different taxes on Punjabi newspapers to increase their publications.

It was said the relaxation was already given to Sindhi newspapers.

The government was asked for giving official patronage to Punjabi language and it should be included as compulsory subject in curriculum up to 8th class.

The speakers said people of both India and Pakistani Punjab should not feel lowliness while they speak their mother tongue. Parents were asked to talk with their children in Punjabi too.

The speakers also paid tribute to WPC Chairman Fakhar Zaman on the services for the promotion of Punjabi language.

A documentary on Baba Bulleh Shah was screened in the last session of the day.

Baba Najmi also recited his revolutionary poetry on occasion.

Vice-chancellors of Government College University, Gujrat University and South Asian University also attended the event.

Those who came from India and other countries to participate in the event are: Gurdeep Kaur, Jaswinder Mangar, Poonam Singh, Gurdip Kaur, Kamaljeet Gill, Vanita Machinda, Narvinder Singh, Darshan Sing, Khalid Hussain, Amarpar Randhawa and others.