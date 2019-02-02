Share:

LAHORE - The golf teams of four leading golf clubs of Punjab, including Lahore Gymkhana, Garrison Golf Club, Defence Raya Golf Club and Rawalpindi Golf Club, will be up against each other for a two-day clash of golfing skills based on a competition format introduced for the first time in the country by Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF). This is a team event and members of the team comprise of two professional golfers, four amateurs, two senior amateurs, two junior professionals, two boys in the age category 12 to 18, two ladies and also two girls falling in age bracket 12-18, who will compete at the appealing PAF Golf and Country Club Golf Course in Lahore. Punjab Golf Association secretary Brig (r) Wahab Rao said purpose of introducing this championship involving a mix of top notch professionals, amateurs and ladies will certainly help to boost golfing activity and in the process highlight outstanding talent existing in the country.–Staff Reporter