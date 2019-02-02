Share:

Parks and Horticulture Authorities (PHAs) will plant more than one million saplings during spring plantation campaign. Decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed here on Friday. Chairmen and Director Generals of PHAs of entire province attended the meeting. Mehmoodur Rasheed said that increasing green cover and beautification of cities was priority of the government in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He urged PHAs to play due role in achieving the set targets. He directed preparing feasibilities for beautification of parks and construction and rehabilitation of green-belts along roads. The meeting evaluated targets of upcoming tree plantation campaign and results of previous monsoon tree plantations. High-ups of various PHAs including Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Rawalpindi and Dera Ghazi Khan also gave briefings about administrative issues and revenue generation. Committee was set up to submit proposal for increasing income of PHAs within 10 days.

