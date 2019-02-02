Share:

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has complete confidence in Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The information minister said, “The prime minister has complete confidence in Buzdar and he will remain chief minister.”

“A leader of a party which appointed Qaim Ali Shah as Sindh chief minister for eight years is criticising Buzdar,” he mocked.

While responding to a question about the government’s decision to abolish subsidy on Hajj, Chaudhry said, the subsidy was only offered for one year.

“The previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government in order to make the public happy before the elections introduced subsidy on Hajj. Now it is not possible for us to do so,” the information minister added.

Earlier, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had criticized PM Imran Khan for ardently supporting Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.