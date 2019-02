Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Lahore on Saturday.

PM will chair the meeting of the provincial cabinet and he will be briefed upon the development projects and a progress report on Sahiwal incident.

PM will also hold meetings with governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar, CM Punjab Usman Buzdar and other leaders of allied parties.

PM will take into confidence the leaders of allied parties over their reservations.