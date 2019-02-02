Share:

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday stated that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will soon announce special packages for different districts in Sindh.

In an interview, Imran Ismail said that the opposition doesn’t like audit process.

He also rejected the allegation of halting funds for the development of the province.

Earlier, Governor Imran Ismail assured to complete development projects and to give Karachi its due right. He said water is serious issue of the metropolis and a project will be started for this at the earliest.