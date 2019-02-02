Share:

LAHORE - City police heightened the security of mosques and Imambargahs during Friday prayers in the metropolis. Lahore DIG (Operations) Muhammad Waqas Nazir directed all the divisional SPs, DSPs, and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements in their respective areas during the Friday prayers.

All the six divisional SPs, DSPs and upper sub-ordinates personally reviewed security arrangements at the mosques before the prayers. Thousands of police including Dolphin Squads and Police Response Units were deployed on security duties at all mosques located in the sensitive areas. Police officials also intensified security searches and checked passengers and vehicles at the entry and exit points of the city.

On the orders of DIG, police also conducted search operations in sensitive areas of the city along with Chinese Consulate Lahore and other important offices and public places. Heavy contingents of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite Police Force, security agencies and Lahore Police participated in the search operations. According to a spokesman of Lahore Police, the search operations are being carried out to create a sense of security among citizens besides maintaining law and order situation in the provincial capital. –Staff Reporter