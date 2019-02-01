Share:

While the ruling party and its opponents are engaged in a battle of putting each other down, thefts, street crimes, bank robberies, rail, road incidents and break out of diseases are on the rise.

The criminals seem to have a free hand while politicians are busy with their petty politics. The citizens feel unsafe and insecure in their homes and find it hard to earn a respectable living. The politicians need to realise that without peace there can’t be foreign investment and without investment the economy of the country is likely to suffer.

The norm of democracy and the principle of national interest demand that our politicians rise above their personal interests and move forward as a nation to protect and safeguard interests of the state and citizens.

RAJA SHAFAATULLAH,

Islamabad, January 17.