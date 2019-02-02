Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi while responding to Asif Ali Zardari maintained that only the public is the decision making force in the country.

He asserted that the job of a journalist is to do reporting and not help politicians in ousting government. "Due to the effective foreign policy, world is respecting Pakistan and wants to engage it in resolution of international issues," said the minister.

The Foreign Minister told that he is leaving for London to participate in an international conference.

Qureshi asserted that he will discuss the report published by All Parties Parliamentary Group of House of Commons on Kashmir in last October.

Foreign Minister said the members of European Union and representatives of Kashmir are also participating in this conference.

"General Elections in India are their internal matter and Pakistan has no intention to interfere in the internal affairs of any country," clarified Shah. He said Indian Government should not worry about the contact between Pakistan Foreign Ministry and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

The Government has no intention to make any change in the 18th constitutional amendment, added Qureshi.

The opposition is trying to seek its survival in politics by creating misunderstandings about the amendment.