ABU DHABI - 2022 World Cup host Qatar created history by winning their first-ever Asian Cup title with a comprehensive 3-1 win over giants Japan in a thrilling tie in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Qatar, which had never played a major tournament final before, had a point to prove and they did not give much breathing space to four-time champions Japan. The Blue Samurai were stunned quite early on when Almoaz Ali scored his record-breaking ninth goal of the tournament from a bicycle kick.

In the 12th minute, the player collected a half-volley on his feet, bounced it a second time and then hit a scissor cut to the right corner of the net. He thus passed Iranian Ali Daei’s record of eight goals in a single Asian Cup. Abdulaziz Hatem made it 2-0 for Qatar just 15 minutes later as Japan finished the half two goals behind.

Qatar started strongly in the second half, but they suffered a major jolt when their defender Boualem Khouki was stretchered off following an injury. Qatar soon conceded their first goal of the tournament, with Japan’s Takumi Minamino slotting it home in the 69th minute.

Buoyed by the goal, Japanese players continued to press ahead and they initiated quite a few dangerous run-ins to Qatar’s box. However, with seven minutes left, Qatar was awarded a penalty kick for a handball by Japan’s Maya Yoshida. The referee consulted with the Virtual Assistant Referee before awarding the spot kick to Qatar.

Akram Afif calmly slotted the ball home before jerking his jersey off and shadowboxing an imaginary opponent. Afif’s penalty meant he scored one goal and provided 10 assists, including two in the final, during Qatar’s seven games at the competition in the United Arab Emirates.

Coach Felix Sanchez Bas’ side had gone 10 hours and eight minutes without conceding a single goal at this year’s competition prior to Minamino’s strike.