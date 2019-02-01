Share:

London-Comedian Jeremy Hardy, a regular on BBC Radio 4 panel shows like The News Quiz and I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue, has died of cancer aged 57. His death was confirmed on Friday by his publicist, Amanda Emery. Hardy made his name on the comedy circuit in the 1980s, winning the prestigious Perrier Award in 1988 and best live act at the ITV Comedy Awards in 1991. On TV he appeared on shows like QI and sketch programme Now - Something Else.

"He retained to the end the principles that guided his life; trying to make the world more humane, and to be wonderfully funny," Ms Emery continued. "He will be enormously missed by so many, who were inspired by him and who laughed with him. "A fitting memorial will take place, details to be announced soon." Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was among those to mark his passing, saying Hardy had "made us all smile" and "made us all think." Speaking to the BBC on Friday, impressionist Rory Bremner remembered his friend as "a kind and compassionate man" who "cared more for people and causes than fame and fortune".

"He was unique in the way he delivered thoughtful, intelligent comedy," he continued, revealing Hardy had been "ill for a few months" and that "very few people" had known about it.