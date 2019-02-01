Share:

MULTAN-Former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has said that the government's manifesto is to snatch shelter from people and render them jobless.

Talking to delegations of PPP workers from different areas of South Punjab here on Friday, the former premier claimed that rulers' 100 days plan turned out to be a pack of lies. "They don't have any manifesto for public welfare. Their only plan is to demolish people's homes and businesses," he maintained.

He said that the PTI sought vote in the name of South Punjab province and came into power by making tall claims and fake promises. He asserted that the PTI government did nothing so far for the South Punjab province, saying the PPP would create the province after coming into power. He maintained that the rulers befooled people in the name of province.

He said that Sahiwal tragedy unveiled reality of the present government and proved that it is a failed regime. He said that the law and order situation deteriorated across the country and poor people find themselves stuck between the rock and hard place as on the one hand outlaws kill them and on the other law enforcers also jeopardise their lives.

He regretted that the houses and shops of people are demolished under the guise of anti-encroachment operation as a result of which thousands of people lost their businesses. He maintained that price hike shattered all previous records in just six months of current government which has made the lives of people further miserable.

He asked the PPP workers to go door to door and reorganise the party at union council level. He claimed that the PPP would win the next election and form government under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto to put the country on path of progress and prosperity.

PFA ACTION IN SOUTH

PUNJAB CONTINUES

The food safety teams of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted sudden raids across the South Punjab region and sealed 12 sweets production units besides imposing heaving fine on 69 and issuing notices to 227 others.

The teams conducted raids in different towns of South Punjab and sealed 12 sweets production units for using textile colours, fake flavours and chemicals in sweet preparation. The teams also fined 69 others for poor storage, broken and littered freezers, open trash bins and workers with dirty clothes and hands.

A spokesman of the authority said that the operation would continue in South Punjab and it would be further stepped up to ensure supply of healthy and hygienic food to the people. He asked the manufacturers to ensure implementation of cleanliness and other.