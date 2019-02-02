Share:

Washington - A US lawmaker has introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives to grant asylum to Pakistani woman Aasia Bibi, who was acquitted by the Supreme Court in a blasphemy case.

A three-member Supreme Court bench threw out a petition seeking to review the top court’s decision to acquit 47-year-old Aasia Bibi on Tuesday.

“Aasia Bibi has been persecuted, jailed and threatened for doing nothing more than being a Christian in Pakistan,” Congressman Ken Calvert said.

The recent decision by Pakistan’s top court to overturn Aasia Bibi’s death sentence and free her from jail is obviously welcome news, the lawmaker said.

“However, Asia continues to be in danger and is the subject of incendiary rhetoric by radical leaders. That’s why it’s essential for Congress and other defenders of religious freedom to stand up and protect her,” Calvert said.

Recognising the importance of granting asylum to those with legitimate claims of persecution for their religion, race, nationality, membership in a social group, or political belief, the resolution supports granting asylum in the United States to Aasia Bibi and her immediate family.

Pakistani media reports on Thursday said Aasia Bibi may leave the country shortly as there are threats to her life. Her two daughters have already shifted to Canada.

Pakistan said on Thursday that Aasia Bibi was a free citizen and has the right to travel anywhere inside the country or abroad.