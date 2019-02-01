Share:

KASUR-The Thai Sheikhum Police claimed to have busted a robbers gang - Mani gang and arrested its ringleader along with two accomplices. According to police the ringleader identified as Imran alias Mani and his two accomplices - Mubeen and Usama -had been involved in dozens incidents of robberies and bike-snatching. The police also recovered four bikes, Rs200,000, cellphones, and illegal arms including pistols and pump action from their possession.

During preliminary investigation, the gangsters have confessed of many incidents According to police, Imran alias Mani has formed a gang along with Mubeen and Usama and they used to rob people of cash, valuables and bikes during late night robberies. Sheikhum Police SHO Asif Nazir, on the directives of ASP Saddr Circle Zubair Nazir and his team members including ASI Ghulam Sabir, traced and busted the gang.

The police recovered two 125 Honda bikes, two Hoda 70 bikes, Rs200,000, cellphones and illegal arms from the arrested gangsters. Kasur DPO Asif Shehzad has announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the police officers who busted the gang.