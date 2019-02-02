Share:

ISLAMABAD: The government has released around Rs 32.646 million funds for three ongoing projects of the Petroleum Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2018-19) during last seven months of the current fiscal year against the total allocation of Rs 463.175 million. According to the official data issued by the Ministry of Planning, an amount of Rs 9.615 has been released for appraisal of newly discovered coal resources of Badin coal field and its adjoining areas of southern Sindh, Rs 10.225 million for exploration and evaluation of mettalic minerals in Uthal and Bela areas of district Lasbella, Balochistan and Rs 12.806 for assessment of coal potential in Nosham and Bahlol areas of Balochistan.–APP