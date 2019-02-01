Share:

GUJRANWALA-Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), in result of a crackdown on illegal commercial constructions, recovered Rs130 million from the owners during the month of Janaury and deposited the money in national treasury.

ACE Regional Director Sheikh Farid told that the ACE while taking action in Mandi Bahauddin district have sealed 60 commercial buildings including plazas, marriage halls, markets and shops for not obtaining NOC from the competent authorities. He further said that cases have also been registered against dozens of illegal building owners and corrupt officers of Municipal Corporation during this campaign. He said the ACE have directed the Municipal Corporation officers to recover the dues from the owners of the illegal commercial buildings within five days and sealed the buildings of defaulters.