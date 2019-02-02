Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition seeking quashment of terrorism charges in Barrister Fahad Malik’s murder.

The petition is dismissed as having not been pressed by petitioner Raja Arshad Mehmood, an accused person in Barrister Malik’s murder case.

On August 15, 2016, Barrister Malik was murdered in F-10/3 in the jurisdiction of Shalimar Police Station.

On December 21, 2016, Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Kausar Abbas Zaidi had allowed application of accused persons and dropped terrorism charged from FIR and referred the matter to Session Court.

Barrister Malik’s Brother Jawad Sohrab Malik challenged the order of ATC before Islamabad High Court (IHC) On July 12 last year, a divisional bench of IHC had set aside ATC’s order regarding dropping of anti-terrorism provision from FIR as well as transferring the matter to session court.

The IHC while setting aside the ATC order restored the Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act. The three suspects including Mahmood had questioned the jurisdiction of the court.

The same order of IHC regarding restoration of anti-terrorism provision was challenged by accused person Mahmood in Supreme Court.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood took up the petition for hearing.

During the proceedings, counsel for accused contended that the trial court accepted his application and held that provisions of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 are not applicable in this case.

The said order, he contended, was assailed by the other party before Islamabad High Court. The IHC while allowing their petition had set aside the ATC orders with the observation that the case shall be deemed to be pending with ATC and the same shall be decided afresh after recording material evidence of the prosecution.

He, he however, further contended that now the case before the trial court is at final stage and he has instructions not to press this petition.

After the hearing, the bench dismissed the instant petition as having not been pressed.

In November last year, ATC had indicted three accused for the murder and framed charges against Raja Arshad, Noman Khokhar and Raja Hashim. All the three had pleaded not guilty.