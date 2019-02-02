Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Senate on Friday adopted about 55 recommendations on the supplementary finance bill for further consideration of the National Assembly amid opposition’s twice walkouts over the absence of ministers in the house.

The house adopted the recommendations on the Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 soon after Senator Farooq H Naek presented a report, having these proposals, of the Senate Finance Committee on the money bill that is being called by the government as the economic reforms package.

National Assembly, being the only house of the parliament having powers to pass or reject a money bill, will consider these recommendations for their approval or disapproval.

Among the key recommendations made to NA, the house recommended for a reduction in tax on per kilogram tobacco saying the enhancement of tax has devastated the growers, local manufacturers and small enterprises related to the tobacco. The house recommended 10 percent raise to the salaries of all government employees as interim relief allowance. It proposed that non-filers should be allowed to purchase vehicles only up to 800 CC against the proposed exemption of up to 1300CC in the money bill. It said that the government should continue to impose regulatory duty on export of recycled materials in order to consider not allowing Pakistan as dumping ground for hazardous metals.

The house said that the government should take immediate measures for broadening the tax net substantially. It also recommended that the government should take necessary steps in order to convert non-filers into filers within next financial year. A number of recommendations are about initiation of different development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan including construction of roads and installation of low capacity hydel projects in the region.

The house also proposed an amendment to the Members of Parliament (Salaries and Allowances) Act, 1974 saying that “a member shall,… in addition to the vouchers… be entitled to the cash value of 25 business class open return air tickets from the airport nearest to his constituency to Islamabad on quarterly basis.”

Earlier, Finance Minister Asad Umar could not conclude debate on the money bill due to lack of quorum amidst opposition’s twin protest walkout from the house. He said it looked that opposition only used to do political point-scoring by demanding that finance minister should come in the house. He also said that country’s economic indicators had improved in the ongoing month.

Former Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani raised the issue and told the chairman that he, the other day, had directed federal health minister to come and explain the reasons for delay in the laying of PMDC Ordinance before the house. “The house is being denied its rights under Article 89 of Constitution because we cannot move a resolution to disapprove the ordinance unless it was laid before the house,” he said. He added that the government was wilfully using delaying tactics in this connection because the house was being prorogued now.

Leader of the House Shibli Faraz said that minister could not come to the house because he was out of the city and they could discuss the matter in the next session. He questioned from Rabbani whether Article 89 stopped the government from promulgating any ordinance. He said that opposition’s continuous walkouts were against the sanctity of Senate.

Senator Raza Rabbani again rose from his seat and said: “What is happening.” He added that ministers were not coming to the house. He said that all minister including religious affairs minister, aviation minister and foreign affairs minister were not making their presence in the house. He reminded the earlier direction of the chair that Ministry of Foreign Affairs would give a policy statement on US-Taliban talks in the house on Friday. Rabbani said that foreign minister would come in the house when talks process would be competed and he would only tell the fate of the process.

Over this, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani responding Rabbani said that Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi had told him through phone that he was out of the country and himself brief the house as the matter was secret in nature.

Leader of Opposition Raja Zafarul Haq said that the questions raised by Rabbani were valid and absence of ministers showed government’s attitude towards running the business of house and constitution before the opposition staged a token walkout from the house. Meanwhile, the opposition pointed out the quorum and the bells were rung as the house was short of quorum. However, opposition for some time came back in the house only to adopt the recommendations of the Senate on finance bill and again staged a protest walkout till prorogation of house.

Haj expenses increase

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan responding to a call attention notice informed the house that the government had decided to increase cost of performing Haj by 63 percent because the government had no control over the 70 percent of such expenditures. These 70 percent expenses are born during pilgrims’ stay in Saudi Arabia and they had already increased since last year. Mentioning the other reasons, he said that the increase on Haj expenditure under government scheme from 2,80, 000 to Rs 456,426 is because of the devaluation rupee. The last PML-N government in 2018 did not pass the increase on to the pilgrims for being the election year and had given a subsidy of Rs45,000 for each pilgrim. He said the government was trying to bring a decrease in these expenses.

Earlier Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmed speaking on his call attention notice reminded the PTI government of its promise to transform the country into an Islamic welfare state and said that its new Haj policy for 2019 was disappointment for masses. He said that the recent increase in Haj expenditure has pushed the religious obligation out of reach of middle and lower middleclass. He proposed that Haj cost of last year should be capped and subsidy should be revived.

