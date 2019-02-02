Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government is set to launch World Bank-supported Medium Term Fiscal Framework (MTFF) and Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Management legislation (FRDML).

In this regard, Sindh chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a joint meeting of World Bank experts and Finance department team.

The World Bank was represented by Economist Mehwish Ashraf, Led Economics Fernando Blanco, Consultant Ariel Melamud while Finance department five-member team was led by Secretary Finance Najam Shah.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the objective to strengthen Sindh’s fiscal planning through preparation of medium term fiscal framework (MTFF) that was also expected to support budget preparation and improve resource allocation. He added that the adoption of fiscal responsibility and debt management legislation would enhance credibility and predictability of the fiscal policy.

The World Bank Economists said, MTFF was an instrument for fiscal planning which would facilitate a more effective resource allocation and it is a tool that integrates policy of objectives with public resources allocation decisions under a multi-year framework.

Secretary Finance Najam Shah said that MTFF would improve the consistency of resource availability, expenditure needs, resource allocation and medium term fiscal restrictions. He added that the finance department under the guidelines of the chief minister have prepared a framework in consultation with the World Bank experts.

The secretary finance told the chief minister that his team was examining the existing rules and would suggest necessary legislation to launch MFF and fiscal responsibility and debt management.

The chief minister said that his objective was to introduce fiscal policy under which non-development expenditures could be controlled by creating more fiscal space for social sector.