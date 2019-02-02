Share:

Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari said on Saturday that he is trying to ensure his players focus on Sunday's Liga Santander game at home to Alaves rather than the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal against traditional rivals, FC Barcelona this coming Wednesday.

Thursday's Cup win away to Girona means Madrid have won their last four games under Solari and although the Cup represents perhaps his side's best chance of a title this season, he is trying not to look too far ahead.

"Football forces you to look at the present," said Solari, who added that his players "had to put their energy in beating Alaves. We will have to work as hard as we did against Espanyol (which Madrid beat 4-2 last weekend) as they are going to demand a lot of us," he insisted.

The game sees Gareth Bale available after his substitute appearance in Girona and he was asked whether the Welshman would return on the left, where Vinicius Jr. has performed well in recent matches.

Solari said a player as talented as the young Brazilian could "play anywhere," and added that Bale had returned after a calf injury connected and focused. "We want him to play as he knows how to play. He is very important for us," continued the Madrid coach.

"We are in a good moment of form, everyone is working well and everyone is motivated. That is down to the players as individuals and a unit. It is thanks to the players, who go out and work and train and make the games work out well for us," he commented.

Madrid will be without the suspended duo of Dani Carvajal and Rafael Varane for Sunday's game, while Jesus Vallejo remains sidelined through injury. One player who will need to be careful on Sunday is defender and captain, Sergio Ramos who would miss next weekend's derby away to Atletico Madrid if he sees another yellow card.

Meanwhile Karim Benzema is in his best of recent years with his two goals on Sunday taking his total to the season to 16 goals in all competitions.