Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan equities closed positive Friday with benchmark KSE 100-index gaining 313 points, closing at 41,113 points, up 0.8 percent.

Market started off sideways making a low of just -6pts but soon lead the gains making a high of +408 points. KSE 100-index traded positive due to the banks as the State Bank in an unexpected move increased the discount rate by 25bps to 10.25 percent. HBL (+1.3 percent), MCB (+0.8 percent), UBL (+2.6 percent) and BAHL (+4.5 percent) closed in the positive zone. From the power sector, EPQL (-3.5 percent) closed in the negative zone as the company announced its CY18 EPS of Rs8.11 with no cash payout. Overall positivity was seen in the cements where major names LUCK (+2.5 percent) and DGKC (+1.8 percent) closed on green.

Average daily traded value stood at $61 million, down 3 percent and volume stood at 229 million, down 4 percent. Major contribution to total market volume came from BOP (+2.5 percent), DSL (+8.7 percent) and PAEL (+0.4 percent). Going forward, it has been recommended to the investors to remain cautious and wait for clarity regarding government talks with the IMF; however one can reduce short term positions on strength.