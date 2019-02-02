Share:

ISLAMABAD – The opening ceremony of the 4th Super Nova Champions Cup SNCC 2019 was inaugurated at Pakistan Sweet Homes Sports Complex, H-9/4 on Friday and was attended by players, coaches, administrators and spectators. The event will conclude on February 5 in which total 180 teams from 17 Cambridge international schools will take part in 15 categories while over 1,500 outstanding players aged 8 to 19 years will fight it out to win titles. This is the largest sports extravaganza of twin cities in terms of number of players and the diversified age groups. The event will not only provide youth to demonstrate their skills but also put them en-route to their journey towards representing Pakistan. Some of participating players have already played for Pakistan at national level.–Staff Reporter