Share:

LAHORE - The 14th Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) Cholistan Desert Rally will commence from February 14, which will be participated by top national and international drivers. Minister for Tourism Raja Yassir Hamauyun Sarfraz said that the arrangements for the rally have been completed and this year, the participation of other countries is also expected while Pakistani women drivers will also take part in the desert rally. Secretary Tourism Nadeem Mahbub, TDCP Managing Director Ahmer Mallick, TDCP general managers, drivers and other stakeholders attend the briefing. The TDCP started the Cholistan Desert Rally in the majestic desert of Cholistan during the year 2005 with a view to promote Southern Punjab as a winter tourist destination and to promote motor sports in Pakistan. The 14th TDCP Cholsitan Desert Rally 2019 is four-day event in which renowned drivers from across the country are participating. The rally route has been extended to more than 450kms in Cholistan Desert covering two districts i.e. Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar, also includes major forts of the desert (Dingarh Fort, Marrot Fort, Khan Garh, Bhijnot Fort, Moujgarh Fort and Jamgarh Fort). The Minister said that there is a bumper purse of Rs 5 million on offer for top five winners in each of the nine categories. “A large number of tourists are expected to visit Cholistan during the rally days and for cater the tourists, the TDCP and other stakeholders completed their homework.”–Staff Reporter