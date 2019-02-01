Share:

LOS ANGELES-Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' has been given a 2021 release date. The 52-year-old American filmmaker is writing and directing the upcoming DC flick, which was officially announced by Warner Bros to be released on June 25, 2021, and sources have revealed that studio bosses have been ecstatic with Reeves' drafts so far.

The studio is currently waiting on the final version to cast the role of the highly-anticipated Caped Crusader, according to Variety. Confirmation of the movie's release date follows the announcement that Ben Affleck is stepping down as Batman. The 46-year-old actor portrayed the Caped Crusader and his alter ego Bruce Wayne in 2016's 'Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 2017's 'Justice League' - but has confirmed he won't be involved in Reeves' standalone movie, which will focus on a younger version of the comic book legend.