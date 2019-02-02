Share:

MULTAN-The activists of Tehreek Tahafuz Namoos-e-Risalat (TTNR) marked Friday as the day of condemnation against the acquittal of blasphemy accused Aasia Bibi.

The clerics discussed in juma sermons the provisions and directions given by Islam in case of blasphemy and made it clear that Islam has fixed capital punishment for all those who committed blasphemy. They said that the government released Asia on foreign pressure which hurt the sentiments of millions of Muslims. They demanded Supreme Court to review the verdict.

Ameer Jamaat-i-Islami Multan Dr Safdar Iqbal Hashmi, JUI District Ameer Hafiz Muhammad Umar, District Ameer of Jamiat Ahle Hadith Maulana Abdul Raheem Gujjar and others said that the incumbent government is following in the footsteps of the previous rulers to turn Pakistan into a secular state.

They said that the nation rejected the acquittal of Aasia. They warned that Pakistanis would protect the sanctity and honour of the personality of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and would not let anyone turn Pakistan secular.

They demanded the government to fulfil its promises and transform Pakistan into a Madina-like state, eliminate interest-based financial system and enforce Islamic code.

MEPCO SUSPENDS TWO

‘CORRUPT’ OFFICERS

The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has suspended two Line Superintendents (LS) on charges of taking bribe and involved in stealing electricity through bogus metre.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, Mepco Additional Chief Engineer Multan Circle suspended Line Superintendent-I Tahir Khalid, Shujabad sub-division over getting bribe.

As per details, on a complaint, a team of FIA conducted raid and arrested accused Tahir Khalid LS-I Shujabad sub-division red-handed taking bribe on January 30.

Similarly, Line Superintendent-II Muhammad Asif, Jalalpur Pirwala sub-division was suspended for facilitating a power pilferer.