KARACHI - United States Consul General to Karachi JoAnne Wagner said that the USA wanted to see Pakistan a prosperous, proud, and peaceful country.

She stated that during a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor’s House here on Friday, along with a five-member US delegation. She assured possible cooperation in this regard and added that scores of American companies were working in Pakistan.

During the meeting both sides exchanged views on two countries’ bilateral relations, including trade, CPEC and importance of Karachi in international economy.

The governor told the delegates that Pakistan and the USA relations were very crucial for the interest of region as the bilateral diplomacy had brought bright prospects to the strengthening relations between the two countries. He praised the USA economic cooperation in the fields of education, health, energy, environment and social sector.

He added that the US Consul General to Karachi could play crucial role in improving further relation between the two countries. Ismail said that soon, a delegation of Pakistani business community would visit the US and meet its investors to apprise them about the investment opportunities in Pakistan. He said: “Pakistan offers attractive investment opportunities in the field of information technology and software development.”

“Pakistan had taken drastic measures for creating conducive investment environment and introduced ease of doing business reforms in the country. The international investors are taking keen interest in different fields now,” he said. Ismail invited the USA businessmen to invest in Karachi and assured his full support and cooperation.

He told the delegation that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project would bring a new era of prosperity and development in the region adding that investors of the USA should also avail business opportunities of Pakistan China Economic Corridor.