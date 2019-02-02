Share:

KARACHI - Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law & Anti-corruption, Barrister Murtaza Wahab has flayed the federal government for withdrawing subsidy on every subject so much so that subsidy on Hajj had also been withdrawn and this was an attempt to take revenge from the people of the country.

Talking to media persons on Friday, he said that PM Imran Khan was demonstrating a double standard in his approach as on the one hand, he himself was travelling by a jet plane and on other hand, common people were being deprived of subsidy to perform sacred religious obligation of performing Hajj.

Alluding to attitude of federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry, he said that people like Fawad Chaudhry who change their political loyalties on whims had no future in politics, he added .