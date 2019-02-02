Share:

KARACHI - Former cricketers Wasim Akram and Zaheer Abbas on Friday criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) policy of selecting captains on a ‘series-to-series basis’ as revealed by the board’s spokesperson on Wednesday.

The PCB is yet to decide who will lead the national side in the one-day international (ODI) series against Australia in March/April. Meanwhile, the captain, Sarfraz Ahmed, has been benched with a four-match suspension over 'racist remarks' made during a match against South Africa.

Speaking to reporters following a Pakistan Super League event in Karachi, Wasim Akram questioned the merit of having such a policy. “Nowhere in the world does such a policy exist....I’m very [much] against it....it makes no sense,” said Akram.

The former all-rounder added: “The World Cup is around the corner. We don’t have the time to change the captain. The boys are set...they should know who their leader is (going into another series) instead of them [the board] changing the leader after every series.”

“I think it’s very wrong for Pakistan and Pakistani cricket,” he concluded.

Former cricketer, Zaheer Abbas, known fondly as the ‘Asian Bradman’ was also present at the event. While talking to the media, Abbas said that the ban on Sarfraz “will be a blessing in disguise because he needed the rest”.

“I am sure he will come back with an improved focus and perform better,” he said. Abbas too was of the opinion that the PCB should announce the captain for the World Cup because it was high time the decision be made.

In the second ODI played between Pakistan and South Africa, Sarfraz was heard making controversial remarks directed at Phehlukwayo. As South African batsman Andile Phehlukwayo got lucky despite playing a risky shot, a stump mic picked up Ahmed saying: “Hey black [man], where is your mother sitting? What prayer did you get her to say for you today?” (Abay kaalay, teri ammi aaj kahan baitheen hain? Kya parhwa ke aya hai aaj tu?)

Following backlash, the skipper apologised to the South African team, and personally expressed regret over the incident to Phehlukwayo, who accepted his apology. The skipper was then handed a four-match suspension by the ICC on Jan 27 for breaching its Anti-Racism Code. Soon after the announcement by the council, PCB released a statement, saying it was “disappointed with ICC’s decision”.