KARACHI - Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) Friday announced that water supply from Greater Karachi (GK) Bulk Water Supply scheme will be partly suspended to some areas of the city due to repair work from February 3 to 5.

In a statement, the spokesperson for the KW&SB said that the Water Board has started taking steps to improve water supply to Karachi ahead of the summer season.

He said that repair, cleaning and other necessary work in the section and feeding channels of Dhabeeji Pumping Station will be executed from 10 a.m. February 3 to 10 a.m. February 5.

The supply from Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply scheme will be partly suspended but the water supply will continue as per routine from K-2 and K-3.

He said that the water supply to areas include Gulshan-e-Iqbal, North Nazimabad, Gulistan-e-Johar, Jamshed Town, Clifton, DHA, Keamari, Saddar, Akhter Colony, Qaiyoomabad, Old City area, Landhi, Korangi and adjacent areas, will be partly suspended due to repair work.

The residents of these are advised to use water carefully during the period and store it.