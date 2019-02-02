Share:

MULTAN-After completion of tenure of former Vice Chancellor Dr Shahida Husnain in February 2017, The Women University has been functioning without a regular head resulting in serious administrative and financial issues.

An official source of the education department told APP on the condition of anonymity on Friday that the additional charge of Dr Talat Afza has also been reverted a week ago owing to which the staff could not get salaries of January.

The source informed that that varsity held its syndicate over a month ago for the approval of budget and other issue after a lapse of two years, but due to charge reverting, the minutes of syndicate, the highest governing body of the varsity, could not be sanctioned.

Several issues discussed in the meeting could not get go ahead because of the legal hitch, the source and added that after Dr Shahida, ex VC of BZU, Dr Tahir Amin was given charge for some time, but due to his health after heart surgery, he could not look after the affairs of Women University.

Govt Sadiq College Women University, Bahawalpur VC, Dr Talat Afza assumed Additional Charge of VC office of Women University after Dr Tahir Amin in July 2017 but many issues of the varsity remained the same because there was no regular VC, the source said adding that the women university was South Punjab biggest varsity for women students but due to VC issue, it is suffering a lot.

Treasurer of the varsity has also been denotified recently which has multiplied the financial problems of the varsity and staff specially lower cadre employees was waiting for its salaries of last month, the source informed.

Also, reimbursement of seminars, approval of grants for holding conferences and other financial matters remained unsolved due to VC issue, the source concluded.