Share:

A rally of the yellow vest movement is taking place in Paris and has already resulted in clashes between the protesters and the police, while 10 people have been detained, local media reported, citing authorities.

A "white march" (" marche blanche ") in support of those, who were injured in the continuing protests in France, is currently being held in Paris and other French cities. The police have used teargas in the French capital to contain clashes that broke out at the Place de la Republique, a Sputnik correspondent reported .

A t the same time, the BFMTV broadcaster specified that 10 people had been detained in Paris, while 18 others were detained for possession of weapons in the French southeastern city of Valence.

Anti-government rallies are continuing in Paris for the twelfth straight weekend. Demonstrations began in mid-November in protest of plans to hike fuel taxes but soon morphed into a wider outcry against French President Emmanuel Macron’s economic policies and high living costs.