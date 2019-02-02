Share:

LAHORE - Dr Adnan, the personal physician of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said that the report on the health of the PML-N Quaid has not been given to him by authorities concerned so far.

Through a tweet, Dr Adnan said that the media reports about shifting Nawaz Sharif to the hospital related to a previous report.

He further said that report of six-member board which examined the health condition of the PML-N Quaid on Thursday has yet not been received by him.

He said that the Medical Board report is “still awaited despite repeated verbal and written requests to the concerned authorities.”

It be may mentioned that Dr Adnan was present at the time the Medical Board had examined the former Prime Minister.

Earlier, the media reported that the six-member Medical Board in its report sent to the Home Department Punjab, has recommended shifting of former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to the hospital.

Quoting the sources, the media said that the Board which has examined the health of Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail on Thursday has found multiple diseases including the heart issue.

It has recommended to the Punjab government for shifting Nawaz Sharif to the hospital for proper treatment. It may be mentioned that the Home Department had constituted the Medical Board comprising cardiologists of Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology and Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology.

The PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif at present is serving seven years jail in Alazizia Steel Mill case.

Nawaz Sharif had undergone open heart surgery in London in 2015.