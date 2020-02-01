Share:

RAWALPINDI - A 14-year-old student died after falling into an open manhole of Government Jamia High School in Sadiqabad while a man committed suicide in Kallar Syedan, sources informed on Saturday.

Similarly, as many as 10 persons including children got injured in two separate incidents of gas explosion and armed clash between two groups, they said.

Rescue 1122 conducted rescue operations by shifting the dead and victims to hospitals, they added.

According to sources, a student namely Hassan Zameer, who was son of school’s watchman, was playing in school ground when he fell into an open manhole and died. They said the divers of Rescue 1122 were called by the administration who fished out the dead body of child after hectic efforts and shifted it to hospital for autopsy.

The incident took place within limits of Police Station Sadiqabad. Police registered occurrence of the incident in daily crime register, sources said.

“The depth of manhole that swallowed the life of a student was 10 feet. Manhole was opened since long while the management of school never bothered to cover it,” said a senior police officer.

In another incident, an employee of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kallar Syedan namely Raja Hussnain committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills.

The reason behind the suicide is told to be domestic issue, they said. Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to hospital for autopsy, they said.

In Pirwadhai, five persons including three children sustained burnt injuries in an explosion which took place due to gas leakage in Fauji Colony’s Street Number 9, sources said. The victims were moved to Rawal Burn Unit of Holy Family Hospital by the Rescue 1122 for medical treatment.

The victims have been identified as Fareeda, 18, Basa, 4, Hateera, 5, Shafi, 18 and Tajalla, 4, they informed.

In Jatli, an armed clash broke out between transporters leaving four persons injured, according to police. The injured were shifted to hospital for medical treatment, police added.

According to Station House Office PS Jatli Riaz Bajwa, a person was arrested by police after filing a case.