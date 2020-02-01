Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined around Rs 1.67 million to 58,629 violators for not abiding traffic laws during last month.

As many as 3,310 motorists were fined for not fastening seat belts, 1,301 over using mobile phone while driving, 3,826 for not wearing helmet, 967 on driving without license, 146 against over speeding and 2,611 to tinted glass vehicles. The purpose of issuing ticket was to protect the lives and properties of public besides reducing traffic accidents in the city, an ITP official told APP on Saturday. “To ensure the uninterrupted traffic flow in the federal capital is our top priority and actions are being taken against violators without any discrimination.”

The personnel were being sensitised to improve behaviour and gaining public trust on the force, besides arranging courses to promote friendly policing, the official added.