LAHORE-With the fifth season of the Pakistan Super League set to start on 20th Feb, the release of PSL 2020 anthem has stirred a major conversation on twitter.

Cricket fans are calling out at PCB to bring back Ali Zafar as his 2017 PSL Anthem “Ab Khel Jamay Ga” still resonates with audiences as the best PSL anthem to date.

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar has apologised to fans over the disappointment for the 2020 anthem of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Tayyar Hain, saying the team behind the anthem ‘tried their best’.

The singer took to twitter to write an apology letter to fans and said: “As a crazy cricket fan, I really understand the importance that cricket and PSL hold for my fellow Pakistanis. With that being said, I’m sorry to those fans, whose expectations I couldn’t meet. I know you guys wait long enough for this time of the year. But everyone tried their best, tried to do something different and out of their comfort zone with only good intentions for the love of the country and cricket, And to those who are enjoying it, thank you for the love. And again, I’m sorry to the ones disappointed. Trust me, being a cricket fan, I get it.”

He continued: “Sure, you have all the rights to like and dislike but please understand we all do this for the same cause, for the betterment of cricket, PSL and most importantly our Pakistan. All the anthems of PSL are OUR anthems. If you don’t like a certain one unfortunately, you have others to enjoy them as well,” he said.

He concluded the note saying: “Please try to refrain and stick to criticism only. Taking personal remarks, degrading comments or saying someone should die just for a few likes isn’t cool.”