LOS ANGELES-Billie Eilish has asked fans to stop impersonating her. The ‘Bad Guy’ singer posted a series of Instagram Stories asking people to stop dressing up and pretending to be her in public places, sharing screen grabs of various prank YouTube videos where users film themselves dressing up in her signature style to trick others.

Billie wrote: ‘’Please stop doing this. It is not safe for you and it is mean to the people who don’t know any better. You make me look bad.’’

In a follow-up story, the Grammy winner poked fun at an outfit worn by one of her impersonator, YouTuber Jordan Matter.

Zooming in on Jordan’s shorts, she captioned the story: ‘’Also soooo disrespectful that you’d go out pretending to be me wearing THIS.’’

Jordan responded to the 18-year-old’s post, explaining that he made a video where he ‘’gathered a crowd and had an acrobat pretending to be Billie do a huge cheer flip, which revealed it was not Billie’’.

He wrote on Instagram: ‘’I had absolutely no intention of disrespecting Billie. I’m a big fan, like everyone else.

I’ve never done a celebrity impersonation video before, but they’re pretty common so I thought it would be fun to add my own acrobatic twist ... I have reached out directly to Billie and Maggie (Baird, Billie’s mother) and apologised, and I will not post the video without their permission.’’