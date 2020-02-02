Share:

WAZIRABAD-Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar may visit Wazirabad to inaugurate newly-established Small Industrial Estate during next two weeks and likely to announce special package for cutlery and kitchenware manufacturers.

This was stated by Deputy Director Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Ijaz Ahmad Minhas who visited Wazirabad to review the progress of development work underway in Estate.

Regional Director Muhammad Akram Jaral was also with him during his visit of the Estate where Chairman Industrial Estate Muhammad Khalid Mughal and Project Engineer Muhammad Usman gave him briefing on development works. They said 90 percent work had been completed on which Rs 350 millions had been spent so far. They stated that Rs 200 million had been spent on construction of roads, Rs 70 million were spent on laying sewerage and water supply lines and streetlights while Rs 70 million were spent on construction of boundary walls.

Deputy Director PSIC Ijaz Ahmad Minhas stated that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar might visit Wazirabad Small Industrial Estate for its inauguration.

“The chief minister may announce special package for cutlery manufacturers too,” he said.

He added that Small Industrial Estate management should make necessary preparations for CM’s visit during next 15 days and complete spade work of development project underway in estate. Later, PSIC deputy director held a separate meeting with chairman Small Industrial Estate and discussed with him various matters keeping the visit of CM in view.